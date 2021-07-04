UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $63,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $252.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

