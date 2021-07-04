UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.