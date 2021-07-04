UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

