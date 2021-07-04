UBU Finance (UBU) Reaches One Day Volume of $69,118.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, UBU Finance has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. UBU Finance has a market capitalization of $704,960.40 and $69,118.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.63 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,482,506 coins and its circulating supply is 6,150,088 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.