UCA Coin (UCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $22,960.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00168553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.88 or 0.99906616 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,312,389,974 coins and its circulating supply is 2,034,661,350 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars.

