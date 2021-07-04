UMA (UMA) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, UMA has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $617.83 million and $32.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $10.01 or 0.00028126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00802469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.59 or 0.08070599 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,647,421 coins and its circulating supply is 61,714,769 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

