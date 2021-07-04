Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $964,587.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.