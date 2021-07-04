Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Capitalization Achieves $16.54 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $16.54 million and $2,452.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00131988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.34 or 1.00308759 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

