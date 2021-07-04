Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $10,416.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00167852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 1.00029221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

