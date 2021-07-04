UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Reaches $484.62 on Top Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $484.62 or 0.01366660 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00395636 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015113 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001601 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

