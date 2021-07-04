Unifi Protocol DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $9.00 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00017483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00259824 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.