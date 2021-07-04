Unifty (NIF) Price Reaches $24.26 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Unifty has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $24.26 or 0.00068321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00167022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.47 or 1.00174413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,570 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.