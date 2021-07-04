Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.4% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

UNP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,513. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

