Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 21.6% This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $20.75 or 0.00059302 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and approximately $539.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,265,785 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

