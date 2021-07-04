United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.87. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

