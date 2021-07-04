Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $312,350.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.08 or 0.00796638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

