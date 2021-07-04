Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,544 shares of company stock valued at $68,990,685.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,472. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.88.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

