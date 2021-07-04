Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 140,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHT opened at $61.14 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

