UNUS SED LEO Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $2.95 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00411756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.