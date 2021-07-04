Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237,493.71

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $237,493.71 and $66.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00268686 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

