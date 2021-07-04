UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $847,034.34

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $847,034.34 and $80,610.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00166687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,911.65 or 1.00258130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002944 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

