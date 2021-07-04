Urus (URUS) Price Hits $8.80

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Urus has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00025191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $699,231.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.87 or 0.00786470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

