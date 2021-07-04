USD Coin (USDC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.52 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.82 or 0.06618857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00162954 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,521,808,063 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

