USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

