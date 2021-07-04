USDK Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and $89.17 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00167193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.27 or 0.99999748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

