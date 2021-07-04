Vai Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $79.24 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 88,709,217 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

