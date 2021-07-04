Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

