VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 358,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SMH traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,671. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.81 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.11.

