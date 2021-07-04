Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Mark Stevens’ 3rd Largest Position

Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Mark Stevens’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $290.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $290.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

