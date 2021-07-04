Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $250.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $251.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

