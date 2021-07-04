Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,821. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $276.14 and a 12 month high of $404.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.