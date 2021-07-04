Vanilla Network Price Hits $8.68 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $5.71 million and $1,863.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00024417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00167102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,617.61 or 1.00234558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,718 coins and its circulating supply is 658,558 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

