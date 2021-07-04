Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.12. 332,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,148. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.53 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock worth $4,510,317. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

