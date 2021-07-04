Velas (VLX) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Velas has a market cap of $94.90 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000960 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001370 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

