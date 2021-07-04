Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Vericel worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $991,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.87. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.