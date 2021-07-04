VeriCoin One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $25.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,438.09 or 1.00053853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007780 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000115 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,828,108 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

