Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,430 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $40,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,943 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

