Veritaseum Price Reaches $22.69 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $48.78 million and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $22.69 or 0.00065635 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

