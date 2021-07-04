Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and $277,555.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.69 or 0.06564031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.44 or 0.01499926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00410523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00161509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00615714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00427403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00336654 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,748,122 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.