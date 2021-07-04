VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.87

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $54.97 million and $17,229.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,068,017 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

