Vesper (VSP) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00023750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $34.36 million and $701,417.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vesper has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00168329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,547.05 or 0.99917059 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,184,491 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

