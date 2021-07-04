Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $102.54. 4,451,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

