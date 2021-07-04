Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,574.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,576.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

