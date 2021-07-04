Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,510 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.29 and a 1 year high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

