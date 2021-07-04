Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 78,470 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 256,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,559. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

