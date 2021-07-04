Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.61. The company had a trading volume of 500,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,433. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

