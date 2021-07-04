Vestor Capital LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $3,712,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,723. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

