Vestor Capital LLC Buys 579 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.96. 1,994,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

