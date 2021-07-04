Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. 274,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

