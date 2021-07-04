Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.